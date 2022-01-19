Alaska officials see stronger outlook for North Slope oil output

By Yereth Rosen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Alaska officials said Wednesday they see a brightening picture for oil production in the future, bolstered by stronger crude prices due to rising worldwide demand.

Production in the key North Slope increased for the year ended June 30, officials said at state committee hearings, at nearly 494,000 barrels per day (bpd). Output is expected to dip modestly for fiscal 2022, but higher prices could mean more money in state coffers for Alaska.

Futures prices are currently at a seven-year high as producers struggle to add supply to meet the rebound in global demand. Brent crude, the international benchmark, settled at $88.44 on Wednesday.

Alaska's state Department of Revenue expects Alaska North Slope crude (ANS) prices to average $80.37 per barrel through the current fiscal year and $78.17 per barrel in fiscal 2023, above last month's forecasts for $75.72 and $71, respectively.

Year-on-year declines are still expected for North Slope fields, but the rate of decline has slowed, Pascal Umekwe, a petroleum reservoir engineer with the Alaska Division of Oil and Gas, told the state Senate Finance Committee.

"What we've seen on the North Slope in the last year is significant progress in the way the companies manage the fields," Umekwe said.

In fiscal 2021, North Slope production increased year-over-year from average of 483,477 bpd to 493,820 bpd, Umekwe said.

"That would mean you are stemming decline as well as adding volume, so that is a significant achievement,” he said.

If oil prices match state forecasts, Alaska will reap an additional $281 million in revenues this fiscal year, the department said.

North Slope oil production peaked in 1988 at over 2 million barrels per day.

