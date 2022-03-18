Alaska gas leak occurred at seven wells at ConocoPhillips site -state regulator

March 18 (Reuters) - The ongoing gas leak at a ConocoPhillips COP.N site in Alaska occurred at seven different wells and cracks in a drilling pad, a state regulator said on Friday.

The volume of natural gas leaking has declined to levels below sensor measuring levels, the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said, citing ConocoPhillips Alaska.

(Reporting By Yereth Rosen in Anchorage, Alaska Editing by Chris Reese)

