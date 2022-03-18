Energy
Alaska gas leak occurred at seven wells at ConocoPhillips site -state regulator

March 18 (Reuters) - The ongoing gas leak at a ConocoPhillips COP.N site in Alaska occurred at seven different wells and cracks in a drilling pad, a state regulator said on Friday.

The volume of natural gas leaking has declined to levels below sensor measuring levels, the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said, citing ConocoPhillips Alaska.

