Alaska Energy Expands Nickel-Copper Prospects

May 22, 2024 — 11:16 am EDT

Millrock Resources (TSE:AEMC) has released an update.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation has announced the initiation of an exploration program and the option to acquire the Bambino nickel-copper property in Quebec, which is situated next to the company’s Angliers-Belleterre property. The exploration activities, which are fully funded, will include soil sampling, prospecting, and electromagnetic surveys, aiming to bolster the company’s nickel resources for the lithium-ion battery and energy storage industries in North America.

