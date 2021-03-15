Alaska Communications Systems Posts Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to company of $8.2 million, compared to net income of $2.6 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.15 compared to profit of $0.05. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $14.9 million from $17.9 million.

Fourth quarter total revenue was $62.3 million, compared to $58.3 million, an increase of 7.0%. Business and wholesale revenue was $43.2 million, up 12.7%.

"On March 12, 2021, our shareholders approved our merger with a subsidiary of ATN International, Inc. This transaction positions us to remain the premier communications partner within the state of Alaska, while providing significant opportunities to grow," said Bill Bishop, President & CEO.

