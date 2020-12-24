Alaska Communications Receives Superior Proposal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) has received an acquisition proposal from a third party at $3.40 per share, which the Board has determined constitutes a Superior Proposal. The offer would result in a transaction valued at approximately $332 million including net debt.

Alaska Communications said, at this time, the company remains subject to the Macquarie/GCM Merger Agreement and the Board has not changed its recommendation in support of the existing Macquarie/GCM Merger Agreement. The company noted that Macquarie and GCM have the right to negotiate an amendment of the Merger Agreement for a period of four Business Days beginning December 24.

