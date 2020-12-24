Markets
ALSK

Alaska Communications Receives Superior Proposal - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) has received an acquisition proposal from a third party at $3.40 per share, which the Board has determined constitutes a Superior Proposal. The offer would result in a transaction valued at approximately $332 million including net debt.

Alaska Communications said, at this time, the company remains subject to the Macquarie/GCM Merger Agreement and the Board has not changed its recommendation in support of the existing Macquarie/GCM Merger Agreement. The company noted that Macquarie and GCM have the right to negotiate an amendment of the Merger Agreement for a period of four Business Days beginning December 24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALSK MIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular