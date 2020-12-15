Alaska Communications Receives Superior Proposal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) has received an acquisition proposal from a third party at $3.25 per share, which the company's Board has determined constitutes a "Superior Proposal". Under the terms, Bidder would acquire the company for nominal consideration of $3.25 per share, reflecting a transaction valued at approximately $325 million including debt.

Alaska Communications noted that it remains subject to the Macquarie/GCM Merger agreement and the Board has not changed its recommendation in support of the existing Macquarie/GCM Merger agreement.

