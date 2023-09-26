Alaska Air's (ALK) Subsidiary Introduces New Nonstop Services

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK ) recently announced that it is strengthening its competitive position with the announcement of new services.Alaska Airlines, a subsidiary of Alaska Air, is launching new, daily, nonstop services between San Diego and Atlanta, effective May 16, 2024. Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.

Alaska Airlines is gearing up to expand its network in Southern California. It will provide 37 nonstop destinations from San Diego to cities across the Northwest, Northeast, California, Mexico, Florida and all four major islands in Hawaii. At present, ALK provides 36 nonstop destinations from San Diego.

The new service’s daytime schedule is that the flight will depart San Diego in the mid-morning and arrive at Atlanta in the late afternoon, with the flight returning to San Diego in the early evening. This schedule will also enable passengers to catch other connecting flights within the intra-California network.

Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, stated, "We want to provide our guests in San Diego the most nonstop options.” She further added, “Not only are San Diego and Atlanta popular destinations for leisure travelers, but both are also major business hubs. We're excited to connect the cities, especially since Atlanta is our unserved transcontinental market from San Diego."

The latest addition of new nonstop service between San Diego and Atlanta should enhance Alaska Airlines’ competitive position.

