Alaska Air's (ALK) Arm Invests in JetZero to Cut Fuel Burn

Alaska Air Group’s ALK wholly owned subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, is making an investment in JetZero, a pioneering company developing a new blended-wing body or BWB aircraft designed to reduce fuel burn by up to 50% and significantly lower emissions.

JetZero's BWB aircraft features an integrated wing-fuselage design that significantly reduces aerodynamic drag, potentially cutting fuel consumption by 50% compared to traditional designs. This reduction in fuel use can lower carbon emissions and operating costs.

Additionally, the spacious interior allows for innovative seating arrangements, enhancing passenger comfort and contributing to a more sustainable future in aviation.

This investment underscores Alaska's commitment to advancing new technologies that will benefit the future of aviation and support its path to achieving net-zero carbon emissions. Alaska Airlines made this investment as part of JetZero's Series A last year, becoming the first airline to do so.

The investment, made through Alaska Star Ventures (“ASV”), includes options for future aircraft orders and aims to shape the future of aviation. ASV focuses on technologies that support Alaska's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. This initiative is part of Alaska’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes operational efficiency, fleet renewal, sustainable aviation fuel, waste reduction and electrified aircraft development.

Similarly, Golar LNG GLNG and Wabtec Corporation WAB are advancing sustainability in the transportation sector. Golar LNG has focused exclusively on LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) for the past 20 years, leveraging its cleaner properties — 50% cleaner than coal — to significantly reduce global emissions. LNG serves as a bridge to a lower-carbon future, complementing renewables to meet the rising global energy demand with affordable, cleaner energy.

Meanwhile, Wabtec is launching its Green Friction braking solution on the RER A line in Paris in collaboration with Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) and RATP. This innovative braking material will combat air pollution by significantly reducing particle emissions from train braking within metropolitan tunnels and underground networks.

Reducing fuel burn and emissions is one of the biggest challenges for transportation companies. Among all emerging technologies, the BWB design stands out for its substantial impact. Airlines will see immediate benefits, including cost savings, significantly lower emissions and an improved customer experience compared to current aircraft.

