Alaska Air's (ALK) Arm Horizon Air Pilots Confirm New Contract

Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s ALK subsidiary Horizon Air has confirmed that its team of more than 700 pilots have voted on a new agreement.

Horizon Air’s more than 700 pilots are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT). The new deal is aimed at helping the company’s pilots and holding back talent as mainline airlines continue to recruit pilots (at record levels) away from regional airlines. The deal also includes issues related to wage increases, retirement benefit plans, commuter policies and instructor benefits.

The deal passed by 99% after receiving more than 91% of votes from Horizon pilots. A tentative deal was inked with the IBT on Sep 2, effective immediately upon this latest vote.

Horizon Air serves more than 45 cities across the Pacific Northwest, California, the Midwest and British Columbia and Alberta in Canada. It has offices in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska. Horizon has pilot crew bases in Anchorage, Boise, Everett, Medford, Portland, Seattle and Spokane.

The transition to a single fleet of Embraer 175 aircraft and pilot shortage have resulted in a temporary downfall in Horizon's scheduled flying. Despite such adversities, Horizon has been continuously serving its communities.

Joe Sprague, president of Horizon Air, stated, "We are focused on making Horizon the regional carrier of choice for pilots, and this agreement positions us well. I'm grateful to our pilots and to our colleagues at the IBT for their collaboration and hard work in getting to this point. Together, we are positioning Horizon for a strong future."

Horizon pilot and IBT 1224 executive council chairman Henry Simkins, stated, "We identified what was important to our pilot group and worked to implement an approach that will help Horizon Air retain an experienced workforce and attract new talent. We appreciate management's investment in our skilled professionals that continue to safely deliver our wonderful passengers every day."

The new deal with Horizon pilots complements other companies trying to diversify and expand the pilot pipeline through investments in the Ascend Pilot Academy and the Pilot Development Program. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, subsidiaries of Alaska Air, plan to recruit 500 pilots each year till 2025.

Considering the current scenario of ongoing airline industry issues of pilot shortages and wage increases, the latest announcement looks encouraging for Horizon Air to stay competitive in attracting and retaining pilots.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price

Alaska Air Group, Inc. price | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Alaska carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are GATX Corporation GATX, Triton International Limited TRTN and Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

GATX Corporation has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.8% for the current year. GATX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX’s current-year earnings has improved 2.1% over the past 90 days. Shares of GATX have gained 12.3% over the past year.

Triton has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.4% for the current year. TRTN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average. The company has a long-term expected growth rate of 10%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRTN’s current-year earnings has improved 4.2% over the past 90 days. Shares of TRTN have increased 22.2% over the past year.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 140.1% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.1%, on average. Teekay Tankers has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 142% over the past year.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Free Stock Analysis Report



GATX Corporation (GATX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Triton International Limited (TRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.