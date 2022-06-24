Commodities
ALK

Alaska Airlines will reimburse health travel costs after abortion ruling

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published

Alaska Airlines said on Friday that, despite a U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling, it will continue to reimburse employee travel expenses for certain medical procedures and treatments if they are not available where they live.

June 24 (Reuters) - Alaska Airlines ALK.N said on Friday that, despite a U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling, it will continue to reimburse employee travel expenses for certain medical procedures and treatments if they are not available where they live.

A growing number of companies are paying for employees to get access to reproductive health services if home states ban them. Alaska Airlines said it is "reimbursing travel for certain medical procedures and treatments if they are not available where you live. Today’s Supreme Court decision does not change that."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALK

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular