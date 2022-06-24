Alaska Airlines will reimburse health travel costs after abortion ruling

June 24 (Reuters) - Alaska Airlines ALK.N said on Friday that, despite a U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling, it will continue to reimburse employee travel expenses for certain medical procedures and treatments if they are not available where they live.

A growing number of companies are paying for employees to get access to reproductive health services if home states ban them. Alaska Airlines said it is "reimbursing travel for certain medical procedures and treatments if they are not available where you live. Today’s Supreme Court decision does not change that."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

