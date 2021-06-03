Alaska Airlines To Resume Full Schedule Of 18 Daily Flights From Paine Field By Spring 2022

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines (ALK) announced Thursday that it is planning to resume their full schedule of 18 daily nonstop departures at Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport by spring 2022 or earlier. His is based on the increasing confidence that air travel is on a steady climb to return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming year.

As part of the path to recovery, the airline will have 13 daily departures at Paine Field later this fall, up from the current five, as it brings back more destinations, increase flight frequencies and even add an exciting new route to Tucson, Arizona.

Alaska will fly to five destinations from Everett: Las Vegas, Orange County, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco from June 17. It will jump to 11 daily departures to seven destinations as its adds two flights a day to both Boise and Spokane, along with second daily flights to both Las Vegas and Phoenix, from September 8.

The airline will also bring back its seasonal flight to Palm Springs from October 7 and launch its new seasonal service to Tucson, another popular getaway for wintertime warmth in the desert on November 19.

Tickets are available for purchase now for all Paine Field flights on alaskaair.com, including the new service between Everett and Tucson. Horizon Air provides the all-jet service for its flights that serve Paine Field.

As flyers begin traveling again, Alaska said it remains committed to Next-Level Care for its guests and employees - from clean planes to clean air in the cabin (with hospital-grade air filtration systems). Alaska also continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy even for those who are fully vaccinated.

