Alaska Airlines to Offer Hawaii-Bound Flyers COVID-19 Tests

Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary Alaska Airlines will begin offering rapid COVID-19 tests to Hawaii-bound travelers so that guests can avoid the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine in case they test negative.



The carrier will partner with Carbon Health to provide these tests at its pop-up clinics across the West Coast, starting Oct 12 in Seattle. Meanwhile Hawaii will start relaxing its travel restrictions from Oct 15, by allowing customers in the state without a 14-day quarantine in case they test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their final departure to Hawaii. To avail of the rapid COVID-19 testing to be conducted at a pop-up clinic located in downtown Seattle, customers can book appointments, effective Oct 8. Additionally, priority testing will be available for Alaska Airlines flyers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning Oct 12. Customers can use this testing facility at a discounted cost of $135 and results will be ready within two hours.



Testing will initially be available only in Seattle, as the airline expects to resume twice daily flights to all four major Hawaiian Islands from its largest hub, starting Oct 15. Additionally, from Nov 1 onward, the airline will restart non-stop service to Hawaii from Portland, OR; San Jose, CA; and San Diego, CA. Also, effective Nov 20, Hawaii service will begin from Anchorage, AK and Los Angeles, CA. Carbon Health plans to set up additional pop-up and full-service clinics for rapid COVID-19 testing in other cities in the coming weeks.

Amid coronavirus-induced suppressed air-travel demand, airlines are trying various ways and means to instill confidence among customers. Apart from safety concerns, travel restrictions and quarantine rules are also weighing on demand for airline services. Alaska Airlines’ latest measure is aimed at boosting passenger demand by helping customers better plan for travel to places where quarantine rules are present upon arrival.



The move replicates similar measures taken by other airlines such as United Airlines UAL, American Airlines AAL and Hawaiian Airlines, the subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings HA.



