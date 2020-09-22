Alaska Airlines to Add 5 New Services for Winter Travel

As leisure-travel demand continues to improve, Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary Alaska Airlines plans to introduce five routes for the winter travel period.



Starting Dec 17, 2020, the airline will begin daily nonstop service connecting Los Angeles, CA with Cancun, Mexico and Reno, NV. Additionally, the carrier will add nonstop daily flights between Palm Springs, CA and Boise, ID; Reno, NV as well as San Jose, CA on the same date.



While Los Angeles-Reno and Palm Springs-San Jose flights will be year-round, services connecting Los Angeles with Cancun as well as those connecting Palm Springs with Boise and Reno will be seasonal operating between Dec 17 and Apr 12, 2021.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price

Alaska Air Group, Inc. price | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote

Apart from launching these services, the carrier also plans to increase frequency on a few routes beginning Dec 17. The airline plans to increase flights connecting Los Angeles with Guadalajara, Mexico and Salt Lake City, UT to two daily on each route. The same between Los Angeles and Boise will be ramped up to three daily from one.



Amid coronavirus concerns, Alaska Airlines will be blocking middle seats through Nov 30, 2020 to maintain physical distancing and ensure passenger safety. Additionally, for all new tickets purchased through Dec 31, 2020, passengers can enjoy the airline’s flexible travel policy.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Landstar System Inc LSTR, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX. While Landstar sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), JB Hunt and Knight-Swift carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Landstar, JB Hunt and Knight-Swift have rallied 10.4%, 12.4% and 15.9% respectively so far this year.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.