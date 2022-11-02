Alaska Airlines Ties Up With Lyft To Let Members Earn Miles

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) said on Wednesday that it has launched a new collaboration with Lyft, a mobility service provider, to allow its Mileage Plan members to earn miles for their day-to-day Lyft rides including trips to and from the airport, trip across the town, and others.

Mileage Plan members can earn 1 mile for every $1 spent on all Lyft rides in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, during this holiday season they can earn 2 miles for every $1 spent on Lyft rides-anytime, everywhere; guests can redeem miles for flights.

