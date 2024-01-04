Alaska Airlines Takes Delivery Of First Longer-range Boeing 737-8

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines (ALK) said Thursday it took delivery of the first longer-range Boeing 737-8 to its aircraft lineup - the next component of its strategic, long-term fleet plan that builds on its strengths and provides a road map for ongoing future success.

The airline said it is on track to add 15 to 25 new Boeing aircraft each year from 2024 through 2027. It currently has firm orders for 80 more 737 MAX aircraft, and options and purchase rights for another 105. The first 737-10 is scheduled for delivery in 2025.

Alaska is scheduled to take delivery of seven more 737-8s in 2024, with the next four slotted to enter the fleet in March. The 737-8, -9 and -10 all offer a common cockpit, common engines, and similar components.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.