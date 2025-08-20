Alaska Airlines, T-Mobile To Offer Free Ultra-Fast Wi-Fi For Atmos Rewards Members

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines - a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) is partnering with T-Mobile to deliver ultra-fast, free inflight Wi-Fi for Atmos Rewards members across its entire network.

As presenting partner, T-Mobile will support the rollout of one of the industry's most advanced onboard connectivity systems, providing seamless, ad-free log-ins for its own customers and additional exclusive benefits to be announced later this year.

Mike Katz, T-Mobile's President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation and value for travelers, extending T-Mobile's seamless connectivity experience to all Atmos Rewards members.

The airline's fleetwide installation of the new high-speed Wi-Fi begins in 2026 and will include regional, narrowbody, and widebody aircraft. Completion is targeted for 2027, making Alaska the leading carrier from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in gate-to-gate low-latency, high-bandwidth inflight service. Membership in Atmos Rewards, which combines Alaska's Mileage Plan and HawaiianMiles programs, is free and required to access this benefit.

This initiative builds on Alaska's long-standing partnership with T-Mobile, which has provided complimentary Wi-Fi to T-Mobile customers since 2014 and powers tools used by Alaska's crews to operate efficiently and safely.

ALK currently trades at $56.29 or 1.44% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.