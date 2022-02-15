Alaska Airlines Stock Supported By Strong Fundamentals

The shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) observed another round of sell-off after WHO declared the Omicron mutation as a variant of concern and investors became wary of a decline in air travel demand. However, the passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints regained strength as infection numbers quickly ticked down earlier this month. Alaska Air Group incurred just $234 million operating cash burn in 2020 largely due to multiple grant arrangements by the government and a stringent cost curtailment plan. As domestic demand continues to drive strong passenger numbers, Trefis believes that Alaska Air Group’s revenues to observe 36% (y-o-y) growth in 2022. We highlight the historical trends in key revenue drivers of Alaska Air along with near-term projections in an interactive dashboard analysis.

How did Alaska Air Group perform in 2021?

In 2021, Alaska Air Group reported 30% contraction in operating revenues driven by a 21% reduction in capacity (available seat miles) and a 10% decline in load factor over 2019. However, pent-up demand pushed the top line to almost pre-pandemic levels in H2 2021. The company ended the year with $478 million of net income and $1 billion of operating cash. Notably, the company’s $1 billion of investment activities were assisted by a combination of cash on hand and yearly earnings. On the operational side, CASMex (representing operational expenses other than fuel per available seat mile) observed a 13% surge and passenger yield declined by 1% over 2019.

Per Q4 2021 filings, the company expects Q1 2022 capacity to be down by just 10-13% over Q1 2019 and the passenger load factor to range between 71-74% – almost 10% below historical average numbers. With revenues expected to be down by 14-17% over pre-pandemic levels, Q1 2022 is likely to observe a similar performance sequentially. (related: Is JetBlue Airways Stock Poised For Strong Gains?)

Trends In Key Performance Metrics

A prudent capital investment plan, stable demand, and high passenger load factor assisted 7% growth in ASMs (capacity) from 62 billion in 2017 to 66.6 billion in 2019. Subsequently, the top line observed a similar 11% expansion from $7.9 billion in 2017 to $8.8 billion in 2019. After the acquisition of Virgin Airlines in 2016, the company followed a conservative strategy and repaid $2.5 billion of long-term debt by 2019 instead of aggressively repurchasing shares. We elaborate more in our earlier article, What If American Airlines Had Implemented Alaska Air’s Capital Allocation Strategy?

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] ALK Return 7% 12% -34% S&P 500 Return 2% -4% 105% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 2% -8% 264%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/10/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

