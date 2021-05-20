Alaska Airlines Starts Daily Nonstop Service Between Seattle And Cincinnati

(RTTNews) - Starting Thursday, Alaska Air Group Inc.'s (ALK) Alaska Airlines will operate daily nonstop service between Seattle and Cincinnati.

From its Pacific Northwest hub, the company now operates 95 nonstop destinations. With Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport or CVG Airport located in Northern Kentucky, this is the first time Alaska will have regularly scheduled service to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The pandemic delayed the original start of Cincinnati service of August 18, 2020.

The airline noted that the new nonstop service from CVG to Seattle offers excellent schedule times and will enhance travel options for both business and leisure travelers in the tri-state region going to the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and Alaska.

From Seattle, Alaska's guests can continue their journeys to other West Coast destinations or the islands of Hawaii. Seattle is also a gateway to Asia. With Alaska's recent membership in the oneworld global alliance, guests can connect to nonstop flights to places such as Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore.

