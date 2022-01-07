Alaska Airlines Reduces January Flights

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines said it has decided to reduce departures by about 10% through the end of January.

The Airlines attributed the decision to a surge in Omicron infections and a rise in employees calling in sick.

"As we have entered 2022, the continued impacts of omicron have been disruptive in all our lives and unprecedented employee sick calls have impacted our ability to operate our airline reliably," the Airlines said in a statement.

