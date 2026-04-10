Alaska Airlines Raises Baggage Fees As Fuel Costs Surge

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines has decided to hike its checked baggage fees, following the trend of other international airlines who are passing on the rising fuel expenses to passengers due to the ongoing turmoil related to the Iran conflict.

This new pricing starts for tickets booked on or after April 10 and will affect flights operated by both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines across North America.

With the updated fee structure, the cost for the first checked bag jumps by $5 to $45, while the second bag goes up by $10 to $55. If you're bringing a third checked bag, be ready to pay $200, which is an increase from the previous $150.

The airline pointed to "ongoing volatility in fuel prices and an uncertain global environment" as the main drivers behind these changes.

Recently, jet fuel prices have seen wild fluctuations, briefly hitting over $119 per barrel before dropping below $95 during a short ceasefire, only to start climbing back toward $100 as uncertainty lingers. These price swings have significantly raised operating costs for airlines.

Other major U.S. airlines like Delta, United, American, Southwest, and JetBlue have also raised their fees or revamped their pricing models. Some are opting for a "pay-for-what-you-use" system, where they charge separately for services that used to be included in the ticket price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.