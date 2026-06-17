Alaska Airlines Promotes CFO Shane Tackett To Addl. Role Of President

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines, a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), announced Wednesday the election of Shane Tackett to President and Chief Financial Officer of Alaska Airlines.

The promotion expands Tackett's leadership role as the company continues to execute its long-term strategy for profitable growth and deliver on the combined airline's vision.

In this role, Tackett will continue leading the organization's finance, fleet management, investor relations, supply chain, internal audit and information technology functions, while also adding the commercial organization, led by Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Harrison, to his portfolio of responsibilities.

With more than 25 years at Alaska across finance, strategy, commercial and labor relations, Tackett brings deep operating knowledge and financial discipline to an expanded leadership role across the company's operations and brands.

Most recently, Tackett served as executive vice president of finance and chief financial officer for Alaska Airlines. Since becoming CFO in 2020, Tackett has helped guide Alaska through a period of significant change for the industry while strengthening the company's balance sheet and helping shape major strategic decisions, including the acquisition and integration of Hawaiian Airlines.

Tackett also has been a key leader behind Alaska Accelerate, the company's plan to drive value across cycles and position Alaska for sustained earnings growth. He joined Alaska in 2000 as an analyst in the company's real estate division.

Tackett's new role is effective June 29, 2026. He will report to CEO Ben Minicucci and continue to serve on the company's Executive Committee.

Tackett's election to President of Alaska Airlines follows the leadership announcements made last September of Diana Birkett Rakow as CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, Andy Schneider as CEO and President of Horizon Air and Jason Berry as Chief Operating Officer.

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