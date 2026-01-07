Alaska Airlines Places Record Boeing Order For 110 Jets To Fuel Long-haul Expansion

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines (ALK) has placed the largest aircraft order in its history, committing to 105 Boeing 737 Max 10 narrowbodies and five 787 widebodies, with deliveries scheduled through 2035.

The deal, disclosed on January 7, also includes 35 additional options for the Max 10, which is still awaiting certification from U.S. regulators, a milestone Boeing expects to achieve later this year.

The carrier stated that the purchase secures critical production slots and supports its long-term growth strategy, following last year's acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines. The incoming fleet is expected to support expansion into new international markets, with the 787s, likely -10 variants, enabling Alaska to serve at least 12 long-haul destinations from Seattle by the end of the decade.

For Boeing, the agreement represents an important commercial win in early 2026, as the manufacturer continues to recover from years of quality and delivery challenges. The order lifts Alaska's total backlog with Boeing to 245 aircraft and reinforces a relationship that began six decades ago with the delivery of the airline's first 727.

ALK currently trades at $50.36, or 0.72% lower on the NYSE.

