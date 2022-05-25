Alaska airlines pilots vote overwhelmingly to authorize a strike - pilots union

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - Pilots at Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N have voted to authorize a strike if agreement on a new employment contract cannot be reached, their union said on Wednesday.

