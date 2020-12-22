Alaska Airlines Orders More Boeing 737 MAXs

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines has ordered another 23 Boeing 737 MAXs, bringing its total order to 68 MAXs. The 737 MAXs will replace most of the Airbus aircraft in Alaska's fleet, the companies said in a statement.

Alaska will have 52 options which, if fully exercised, would take the carrier to as many as 120 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing's best-selling aircraft 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes killed all 346 people aboard Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

Earlier this month, Boeing reportedly conducted its first post-grounding flight with media onboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration in mid November lifted its 20-month safety ban on the 737 Max aircraft, and on November 30, it issued first airworthiness certificate for one of the new Boeing 737 Max jets.

The new agreement between Boeing and Alaska includes mechanisms to adjust the timing of deliveries to meet economic conditions, giving the airline substantial flexibility to manage its fleet in step with network demand, Alaska said Tuesday.

Alaska said it is scheduled to receive 13 planes in 2021; 30 in 2022; 13 in 2023; and 12 in 2024.

Alaska's 52 aircraft options are for deliveries between 2023 to 2026.

Last month, Alaska Airlines announced it would expand its commitment to the 737 MAX program by leasing 13 new 737-9s while selling some A320 jets it had taken on through its acquisition of Virgin America.

Alaska Airlines said Tuesday that the 737-9 will replace all A319 and A320 aircraft in the airline's fleet to improve the airline's overall operational, financial and environmental performance.

Alaska noted that it will reduce its Airbus fleet to 10 A321neos by the summer of 2023.

Alaska plans to begin revenue service with its first 737-9 in March 2021, with five additional aircraft expected to begin flying by summer 2021.

Earlier this month, Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY, RYA.L) placed a firm order for 75 additional 737 MAX aircraft, increasing its order book to 210 jets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.