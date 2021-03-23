Alaska Airlines Names Travis Gelbrich Inflight Vice President - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines announced that Travis Gelbrich will serve as vice president of inflight. Gelbrich will provide strategic and operational leadership to the inflight division and oversee the airline's flight attendants. He was previously the managing director of the company's Guest Customer Assistance, Research and Experience. Prior to joining Alaska, Gelbrich worked 20 years at Microsoft in multiple leadership roles.

"Travis is highly respected for delivering results, while engaging his teams and working together toward a common goal," said Gary Beck, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Alaska Airlines.

