Markets
ALK

Alaska Airlines Names Travis Gelbrich Inflight Vice President - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines announced that Travis Gelbrich will serve as vice president of inflight. Gelbrich will provide strategic and operational leadership to the inflight division and oversee the airline's flight attendants. He was previously the managing director of the company's Guest Customer Assistance, Research and Experience. Prior to joining Alaska, Gelbrich worked 20 years at Microsoft in multiple leadership roles.

"Travis is highly respected for delivering results, while engaging his teams and working together toward a common goal," said Gary Beck, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Alaska Airlines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular