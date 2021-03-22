Markets
ALK

Alaska Airlines Names Constance Von Muehlen COO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) said that it has appointed Constance von Muehlen as Chief Operating Officer of Alaska Airlines, effective April 3, 2021.

Upon assuming this role, von Muehlen will join Alaska's Executive Committee and report to Ben Minicucci, who becomes Chief Executive Officer on March 31, 2021. She succeeds current COO, Gary Beck, who has announced his retirement following 47-year career in aviation.

Most recently, von Muehlen served as senior vice president of maintenance and engineering where she led all safety, compliance and operational performance of the airline's mainline Boeing and Airbus fleet. Before that, von Muehlen served as Horizon Air's chief operating officer, where she oversaw the customer service, inflight, pilot, maintenance and system operations control teams.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular