Alaska Airlines Launches New Service From West Coast Cities To Popular Winter Destinations

November 20, 2024 — 10:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), Wednesday announced the launch of new service from West Coast cities to winter destinations in North and Latin America, starting November 20.

The announcement comes as part of the airline company's commitment to expand service in the region and offer a seamless travel experience to customers.

Currently, Alaska Airlines's stock is trading at $52.54, down 1.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

