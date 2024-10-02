Alaska Airlines Launches New Nonstop Routes, Boosts Its Network

Alaska Air Group’s ALK wholly owned subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, is set to enhance its network and connectivity as it launches five new nonstop routesbetween Las Vegas and both San Diego and Santa Rosa/Sonoma County, CA, and between Los Angeles and both Pasco, WA, and Reno, NV. The company is also resuming its nonstop service between Portland, OR, and Atlanta.

With a view to expanding its presence on the West Coast, ALK has established two new flights from Los Angeles, providing the most daily flights to West Coast destinations from Los Angeles International Airport orLAX. The popular Los Angeles-Reno route returns with twice-daily service, while a new nonstop option from Pasco to LAX operates once daily. Both routes utilize the Embraer 175 jet, which features only window and aisle seating and no middle seats.

With Las Vegas now a nonstop destination from San Diego and Santa Rosa, Alaska Airlines boosts travel options for Southern California residents and provides easy access for Bay Area guests heading to Mexico. The Wine Flies Free program allows wine enthusiasts to transport up to 12 bottles without hefty shipping fees. This new route enhances connectivity and highlights Alaska Airlines' commitment to meeting passenger needs.

The company is capitalizing on the growing demand for air travel, and this expansion showcases ALK's proactive approach to adapting to the evolving landscape of the industry and seizing the prevailing opportunities. With more people taking to the skies, companies like Allegiant Travel Company ALGT and JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU have expanded their fleets in response to the buoyant air travel demand scenario.

ALGT announced eight non-stop routes in July, increasing its network to 558 routes. The introduction of the new routes broadens the travel options of passengers to 13 cities around the United States.

Taking advantage of the buoyant travel demand scenario, JetBlue is also enhancing its domestic and international connectivity. The low-cost carrier aims to add 20 percent more seats in New England this winter. As part of the exercise, the carrier intends to launch flights for the first time from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, NH.

ALK Stock Price Performance

Driven by the rosy air travel demand scenario, shares of ALK have risen 12% in the past three months compared with its industry’s growth of 43.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALK’s Zacks Rank

ALK is currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

