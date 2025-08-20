Alaska Airlines Launches Atmos Rewards And Premium Summit Visa Infinite Card

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines - a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has introduced its combined loyalty program, Atmos Rewards, alongside the new Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite card, co-branded with Bank of America.

Designed for frequent global travelers, the card offers high-value perks including Global Companion Awards, Alaska Lounge access, fast-track status earning, and 3x points on dining, travel, and partner airline purchases.

Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines' VP of loyalty, said the Summit card redefines premium airline credit cards by offering unmatched rewards and global travel benefits. Lora Monfared, Head of Consumer Card Products at Bank of America, noted that the partnership delivers convenience, premium experiences, and greater value for travelers.

Key features include Global Companion Awards that allow cardholders to earn up to two awards per year (valued at 25,000 or 100,000 points) for companion tickets on Alaska, Hawaiian, oneworld, and global partners; accelerated status earning with one status point for every $2 spent plus an annual 10,000-point bonus, with status levels starting at 20,000 points; 3x points on eligible dining, foreign, Alaska, and Hawaiian purchases, along with a 10% rewards bonus for eligible Bank of America account holders; lounge and travel perks such as eight Alaska Lounge passes annually, waived partner booking fees, free checked bags, preferred boarding, instant $50 travel delay credits, and waived flight change fees; and flexible redemption options, including the ability to transfer points to five hotel programs and share points freely with up to ten members.

The card carries a $395 annual fee, with a limited-time 100,000-point bonus after $6,000 spend in 90 days. Alaska's existing Visa Signature® card is rebranded as Atmos Rewards Ascent Visa Signature®, retaining its $99 Companion Fare benefit for flights within North America.

More details are available at AtmosRewards.com/SummitCard.

ALK currently trades at $56.29 or 1.44% lower on the NYSE.

