Alaska Airlines Inks New Codeshare Agreement With Iberia Airlines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines announced Tuesday tha it has further expanded its global reach with the announcement of a new codeshare agreement with Iberia Airlines, a fellow member of the oneworld alliance.

The agreement further strengthens the existing partnership between the two airlines by providing flyers with exciting and convenient travel options. It allows passengers on Iberia to book travel and easily connect to more than 40 routes throughout Alaska's network for travel on or after October 7, 2021.

On the West Coast, Iberia has nonstop service between Los Angeles and its Madrid hub, and seasonal service between San Francisco and Barcelona, enabling seamless connectivity to the Alaska network beyond both California cities.

Alaska launched its initial partnership with Iberia on March 31, 2021, the same day Alaska formally became a member of the oneworld global alliance.Iberia has been a member of oneworld since 1999.

The partnership with Iberia enables Alaska's Mileage Plan members to earn miles on Iberia flights and features reciprocal elite benefits, including preferred seat selection; priority check-in, security clearance and boarding; lounge access; and extra baggage allowance, with further enhancements coming over the next several months.

