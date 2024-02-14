Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Vote To Authorize Strike

(RTTNews) - The Alaska Air Group's (ALK) flight attendants' union recently approved a potential strike, which is the first of its kind in thirty years.

The decision comes as cabin crew members from three unions across the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Guam, rally for better wages outside airports.

Negotiations for a new contract have been ongoing since December 2022, and the recent strike authorization vote is a common strategy used by unions during negotiations, which doesn't necessarily guarantee an immediate strike. Nevertheless, a majority of Alaska Airlines flight attendants who participated in the vote supported the authorization, demonstrating their commitment to securing a more favorable contract.

The Association of Flight Attendants Alaska President, Jeffrey Peterson, expressed his support for the strike vote, stating, "Alaska flight attendants today backed up our fight for an industry-leading contract with a 99.48% strike vote. We're ready to do whatever it takes to get the contract we deserve. There's no excuse: Alaska management has the money to buy another airline, they certainly have the money to invest in flight attendants."

On the other hand, the airline management has expressed a willingness to reach an agreement. They have highlighted their efforts to provide competitive pay and benefits and agreed that flight attendants deserve a new contract. Talks between the flight attendants' representatives and management are currently being mediated by the National Mediation Board, and further steps such as a cooling-off period or arbitration may follow.

It's worth noting that the negotiations come at a time when cabin crews from two dozen other airlines, including Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and American Airlines, are also negotiating new contracts. Despite the strike vote, the likelihood of an actual strike remains uncertain, as both parties continue to work towards a resolution.

In the meantime, President Biden could create a Presidential Emergency Board to avert a strike, but if his administration doesn't take that step, then, and only then, could Alaska's flight attendants stop flying.

