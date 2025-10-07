Alaska Airlines Expands STARLUX Partnership to Boost Connectivity

Alaska Airlines, the wholly owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group ALK, is deepening its transpacific presence through an expanded codeshare partnership with Taiwan-based luxury carrier STARLUX Airlines, adding 12 U.S. cities to the existing network. The move enables travelers from 20 U.S. cities to reach Taipei on a single itinerary via the carrier’s key hubs in Seattle and San Francisco. The newly added codeshare flights include Atlanta, Tampa, Anchorage, Orlando, Washington Dulles, Kansas City and Philadelphia from Seattle, and Newark from San Francisco.

By integrating domestic and international operations, the partnership enhances convenience through coordinated check-ins, streamlined bookings and smoother transfers, while offering passengers access to STARLUX’s premium long-haul services across Asia.

The expanded collaboration reflects Alaska Airlines’ focus on building international connectivity through alliances rather than direct route expansion. By partnering with STARLUX, Alaska strengthens its value proposition to customers seeking seamless access to Asia while maintaining its operational focus within North America. The partnership also brings added loyalty benefits, as STARLUX’s COSMILE members can now redeem mileage on Alaska-operated flights, reinforcing the airlines’ shared commitment to offering greater flexibility and value.

For STARLUX Airlines, the partnership serves as a critical step in scaling its global footprint and leveraging Alaska’s robust domestic network to funnel traffic into its transpacific routes. With new gateways across major U.S. cities and the upcoming launch of the Phoenix-Taipei route, STARLUX is positioning itself as a competitive player in the Asia-U.S. premium travel segment. The airline’s continued pursuit of partnerships demonstrates its focus on strengthening global connectivity and enhancing its competitiveness in both passenger and cargo markets.

Share Price Performance

Mainly owing to the improved air travel demand scenario, the share price of ALK has increased 13.4% over the past year, outperforming the 7.6% fall of the Zacks Transportation sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

ALK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider better-ranked stocks like Delta Air Lines DAL and Wabtec WAB.

DAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DAL has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 4.80%.

WAB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Wabtec has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.59% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and missed in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 5.41%.

