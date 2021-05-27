Markets
Alaska Airlines Expands In Central America With New Service To Belize From November - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group (ALK) announced Thursday the expansion of its horizons to the breathtaking beaches, idyllic islands and ancient culture of Belize beginning this fall. Belize will be the fourth country Alaska flies to from its West Coast hubs, joining Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica.

Tickets available for purchase now starting at $199 one-way for nonstop flights from Los Angeles and Seattle to Belize City; service begins in November

The seasonal service will operate four times a week between Los Angeles and Belize City (BZE), and twice weekly between Seattle and Belize City, beginning November 19, just in time for the holiday season.

The fares start at $199 for one-way for nonstop flights from Los Angeles to Belize City $249 for Seattle to Belize City. Tickets are available for purchase now on alaskaair.com. International guests arriving in the U.S. can streamline their required COVID-19 documents using VeriFLY.

As flyers begin traveling again, Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for its guests and employees, from clean planes to clean air in the cabin (with hospital-grade air filtration systems).

Alaska also continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy even for those who are fully vaccinated.

