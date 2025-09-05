Alaska Airlines Expands Globally With New Iceland Service

Alaska Air Group’s ALK wholly owned subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, is set to enhance its international footprint with the launch of a new nonstop service from Seattle to Reykjavík, Iceland, beginning May 28, 2026. This milestone not only connects travelers to Iceland’s natural wonders but also reinforces Alaska’s role as a global connector from the U.S. West Coast.

Through its expanded partnership with Icelandair (Iceland’s flagship carrier), the airline will offer seamless onward connections to multiple European destinations under a single ticket, underscoring Alaska’s growing ambition to compete in the transatlantic market.

Flights on the new route will be operated by Alaska Airlines’ long-range 737-8 MAX. Flights on the route will have all modern amenities, uplifting the travel experience of passengers.

These investments reflect Alaska’s broader strategy of global growth, following the recent addition of London, Tokyo, and soon Seoul and Rome to its network. Coupled with the launch of the Atmos Rewards program (ALK’s upgraded loyalty program), expanded lounge access and growing partnerships through the oneworld alliance, Alaska Air is working relentlessly to attract additional passengers, which will boost its top line. By pairing network expansion with service innovation, Alaska Airlines is positioning itself as a competitive player in international markets.

