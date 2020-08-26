Alaska Airlines Enhances Safety With Touch-Free Travel

Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary Alaska Airlines is making travel almost entirely touch-free as it tries to attract customers by ensuring them of their safety amid coronavirus concerns.



The touch-free services, to be launched in the coming weeks, will offer Alaska Airlines’ guests and employees the option to pre-order meals and purchase food and beverages aboard the aircraft using a stored credit card (pending return of food and beverage for purchase in main cabin). Additionally, passengers will have the option to print bag tags, thus avoiding touching check-in kiosks. Some of the other benefits of this touch-free service include receiving a text message instead of getting a printed boarding pass for customers who don’t have Alaska Airlines mobile app, and getting an emailed receipt for baggage instead of a printed one. Moreover, while boarding, agents will scan boarding passes from six feet away.



Apart from this touch-free facility, Alaska Airlines has several other safety measures to ensure a safe traveling experience for its customers. For instance, flyers must wear a mask in the airport as well as aboard the aircraft, plus the airline is using hospital-grade HEPA air filters and air-filtration systems to circulate fresh air into cabins every three minutes. Moreover, to reduce interactions between people, the airline is offering limited onboard service.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price

Alaska Air Group, Inc. price | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Alaska Air Group carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX and Werner Enterprises Inc WERN. While Canadian Pacific carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Knight-Swift and Werner Enterprises sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Canadian Pacific, Knight-Swift and Werner Enterprises have rallied 17%, 28.3% and 27.3% so far this year respectively.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.