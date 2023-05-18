Alaska Airlines Credit Card: A Great Deal for Bank of America Customers

Fly to Fiji with an Alaska Airlines credit card? You may be surprised to learn that the airline's Milage Plan™ rewards program can get you there. The program partners with 28 airlines, flying to more than 900 destinations. Plus, Bank of America customers earn a 10% rewards bonus on all miles earned from card purchases.

Should you get the Alaska Airlines credit card?

Here are some of the strongest arguments for signing up for the card.

You frequently fly to or from the U.S. West Coast

If you live in or often travel to Alaska or the West Coast, this card is a no-brainer. But if you live in another part of the U.S., be sure to check that there are flights in your city. There are non-stop flights between Washington, D.C., and Seattle, for example, as well as New York City and San Francisco, but no flights between New York and D.C.

Moreover, Alaska Airlines does not have flights to smaller cities outside of the West Coast region. That said, you may be able to arrange a trip using one of Alaska's 28 partner airlines.

You are planning an expensive trip for two people

Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ is a valuable perk; it allows you to purchase one round-trip coach companion fare on Alaska Airlines for a flat rate of $99 plus fees (starting at $23, for a total price starting at $122).

So, if you are flying to Hawaii or Costa Rica, the first traveler pays the regular fare and the second traveler just pays $99 plus fees. This offer is only good on Alaska Airlines, so make sure it travels to and from the destinations you want.

You are a Bank of America customer

You'll earn an extra 10% of miles on all rewards. So, if you have racked up 1,000 miles, you will get an extra 100 miles as a BOA customer, for a total of 1,100.

You have an excellent credit rating and pay your credit card bills in full

This is a great card for customers with solid finances who can pay their statement balance in full each month. Like most travel rewards credit cards, its interest rates are high and can quickly land you in large amounts of debt if you are unable to pay your credit card bill.

You travel with a pet

The airline has a strong record for pet safety. Alaska's pet policy charges a $100 fee for pets traveling in the cabin, and a $150 for pets in cargo.