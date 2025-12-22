Alaska Airlines Boosts Summer Routes From Anchorage and Portland

Alaska Airlines, the wholly owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group ALK, strengthens its network by expanding service from Anchorage and Portland to meet the likely strong summer travel demand next year. The airline adds seven new nonstop routes, lifting Anchorage’s summer offering to a record 17 nonstop destinations in the Lower 48 and Hawaii. By introducing new links to Boise, Boston and Spokane, and increasing frequencies to high-demand markets like San Diego and Sacramento, Alaska Airlines reinforces Anchorage’s role as a critical gateway while capturing peak-season leisure and long-haul traffic.

The airline also accelerates growth at Portland, using Portland International Airport as a key connection point across its West Coast network. New and resumed routes to Washington state cities and Jackson Hole improve regional access and support onward travel to more than 65 nonstop destinations. Year-round services to Bellingham, Pasco and Everett, combined with seasonal leisure routes, allow Alaska Airlines to balance steady demand with summer travel spikes while efficiently deploying its E175 and 737 fleets.

Overall, Alaska Airlines executes a disciplined expansion strategy focused on depth rather than scale. The carrier concentrates capacity in core hubs, improves connectivity and enhances schedule convenience without taking on outsized risk. Supported by its premium onboard experience and evolving loyalty program, the new routes strengthen customer loyalty and position the airline for solid performance in the 2026 peak travel season.

ALK’s Price Performance

Despite such robust expansion initiatives, the company’s share price has declined 3.9% over the past 90 days, as compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 17.4% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALK’s Zacks Rank

ALK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector should consider Expeditors International of Washington EXPD and Global Ship Lease GSL.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

EXPD has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.50% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.9%.

Global Ship Lease currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

GSL has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.60% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 16.8%.

