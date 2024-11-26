Alaska Airlines Boosts Its Network, Starts Launching New Flights

Alaska Air Group’s ALK wholly-owned subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, is set to enhance its services as it launches new nonstop routes from the West Coast to top winter destinations. Flights from Los Angeles to La Paz, Mexico, have already been launched.

The remaining nine routes from the West Coast to various winter destinations will be launched in December. The December route additions include new connections from Fresno to Guadalajara and Boise to Bozeman.

The new routes would make it easier for travelers to reach both sunny and snowy destinations, catering to diverse customer preferences for winter getaways. By connecting popular cities like Fresno, Boise, Los Angeles and San Diego to sought-after destinations, the airline is positioning itself to meet growing demand for both leisure and adventure travel.

Alaska Air’s commitment to improving accessibility to key destinations and offering customers more flexibility and convenience is commendable. The emphasis on seamless travel and expanding service on the West Coast further strengthen the airline’s regional presence and ability to provide a remarkable travel experience.

Moreover, Alaska Airlines has partnered with top snowy destinations for the 2024-2025 ski season to enhance travelers' winter getaways. By offering added benefits and expanding its partnerships, Alaska Airlines adds value to winter trips and makes it easier for travelers to enjoy their mountain adventures.

ALK’s Stock Price Performance

Driven by the rosy air travel demand scenario, shares of ALK have risen 36.8% year to date compared with its industry’s growth of 34.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALK’s Zacks Rank

ALK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB and SkyWest SKYW.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

WAB has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.01% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 9.46%. Shares of WAB have surged 70.7% in the past year.

SkyWest currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has an expected earnings growth rate of 4.07% for the current year.

The company has an encouraging track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 79.12%. Shares of SKYW have skyrocketed 145.8% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.