Alaska Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Seattle/Everett And Honolulu

June 09, 2023 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines (ALK) announced Friday new nonstop service between Seattle/Everett and Honolulu starting this fall. This will be the airline's first flight connecting Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the Hawaiian Islands. The daily, year-round flight begins on November 17, just in time for travel during the holiday season.

For a limited time, introductory fares between Seattle/Everett and Honolulu start at $149 one-way along with Mileage Plan award redemptions as low as 12,500 miles one-way.

Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com. This is the airline's first new route to Honolulu in more than a decade and it will be the longest flight they will operate from Paine Field.

The initial seven weeks of the flight schedule for the Thanksgiving and winter holidays varies from the winter schedule that starts on January 8, 2024.

