Alaska Airlines Announces 4 New International Routes To Meet Winter Demand

June 27, 2023 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Tuesday announced four new international routes to connect Bahamas and Mexico, amidst rising leisure travel demand during winter.

The airline will start first-ever flights to Bahamas with nonstops from both Los Angeles and Seattle, to reach Nassau.

The company is also increasing its service to Mexico with two new routes from Las Vegas to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta.

All four new international routes are schedule to start their service in mid-December and continue until April 10, 2024.

Flights from Las Vegas to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta will depart late in the morning for a midday arrival.

These flights on mainline aircraft and regional jets offer a three-class cabin.

