Alaska Airlines Aims To Launch New Flights To Jackson Hole

Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary Alaska Airlines announced plans of adding new seasonal routes to Jackson Hole, Wyo to take advantage of the improvement in leisure air travel demand, following the easing of restrictions.

Commencing on Dec 17, 2020 through Apr 11, 2021 Alaska Airlines will operate five times a week from Seattle and San Diego to Jackson Hole. Further, beginning on Dec 19, 2020 through Apr 10, 2021 the carrier will operate twice a week from San Jose to Jackson Hole.



Ticket bookings for all the three routes till Sep 2 will attract a special introductory fare.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the carrier will include enhanced aircraft and airport cleaning facilities; mandatory facial masks; hospital-grade HEPA air filters, an air filtration system that brings fresh, outside air into the cabin every three minutes; hand-sanitizing stations throughout the journey and more in order to provide a safe travel experience to its passengers.

In another safety-oriented move toward restoring the confidence of people in boarding flights in these troubled times, Alaska Airlines announced recently that it is making travel almost entirely touch-free.

