Alaska Airlines Adds Three New Routes

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) has unveiled three new routes, allowing travelers to travel to warm destinations this winter.

Starting on November 17, the Portland-Miami route will commence, while the Palm Springs-New York JFK and San Luis Obispo-Las Vegas flights will begin on December 14. Tickets for these routes are already available for purchase on the airline's website.

In addition to announcing the new routes, Alaska Airlines has already begun daily nonstop service between San Diego and Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Eugene, Oregon, starting on June 15.

On October 5, the airline will also launch daily nonstop service between San Diego and Tampa, bringing the total number of nonstop destinations from San Diego to 35.

