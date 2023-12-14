News & Insights

Alaska Airlines Adds Nine New Nonstop Routes To Popular Leisure Destinations

December 14, 2023 — 08:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), Thursday announced nine new non-stop routes to popular tourist destinations owing to increased demands of customers during holiday season. The new routes will start from December 14-15.

New routes include first-ever flights to Bahamas and Guatemala, new service from Las Vegas to both Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, and a seasonal flight between Palm Springs and New York City.

Further, new daily seasonal routes have been added from Southern California's Orange County to both Bozeman and Tucson, the company said in a statement.

In the pre-market activity, Alaska Airlines' stock is climbing 1.79%, to $39.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.

