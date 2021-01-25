Markets
Alaska Airlines Accepts Delivery Of First Boeing 737-9 MAX Airplane - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines has accepted delivery of its first Boeing 737-9 MAX airplane. The company's 737-9 is scheduled to enter passenger service on March 1 with daily roundtrip flights between Seattle and San Diego, and Seattle and Los Angeles. The second 737-9 is anticipated to enter service later in March.

Alaska announced a restructured order agreement with Boeing in December to receive a total of 68 737-9 MAX aircraft in the next four years, with options for an additional 52 planes. The company is scheduled to receive 13 planes in the current year.

