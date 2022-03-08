Alaska Air Slightly Moderates Capacity Outlook

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) said, given the sharp rise in fuel costs, the company has slightly moderated its capacity outlook for the year, and now expects capacity to be down three percent to five percent in the first half of the year. The company estimates its first-quarter economic fuel cost to be $2.60 to $2.65 per gallon versus prior expectation of $2.45 to $2.50 per gallon.

Alaska Air noted that it continues to plan for a return to 100% of pre-COVID capacity by summer followed by growth in the second half of the year.

