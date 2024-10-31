Alaska Air Shows Strong Q3 Results and Growth

Alaska Air ( (ALK) ) just unveiled an update.

Alaska Air Group reported strong third-quarter results, showcasing a GAAP pretax margin of 10.7% and an industry-leading adjusted pretax margin of 13.0%. The recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines contributed to these robust figures, reflecting strategic growth. The company experienced positive trends in booking and corporate demand, particularly in the Pacific Northwest and Latin America. Despite challenges like aircraft delivery delays, Alaska Air’s operational performance remained reliable, positioning it well for future expansion and synergy realization.

