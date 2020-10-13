Alaska Air says drop in September revenue less than expected

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Alaska Air ALK.N said on Tuesday that its revenue fell less than expected in the last month of the third quarter on improving demand for air travel.

The U.S. carrier, which forecast September revenue to fall between 70% and 75%, said the decline slowed to 66% from 72% in August. The company expected October revenue to be down about 65%. (https://bit.ly/373OAWa)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

