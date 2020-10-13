US Markets
ALK

Alaska Air says drop in September revenue less than expected

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

Alaska Air said on Tuesday that its revenue fell less than expected in the last month of the third quarter on improving demand for air travel.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Alaska Air ALK.N said on Tuesday that its revenue fell less than expected in the last month of the third quarter on improving demand for air travel.

The U.S. carrier, which forecast September revenue to fall between 70% and 75%, said the decline slowed to 66% from 72% in August. The company expected October revenue to be down about 65%. (https://bit.ly/373OAWa)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALK

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular