Alaska Air Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK ) reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.05 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share and declined 53.3% year over year.

Operating revenues of $3.76 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75 billion. The top line jumped 23% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 90.9% of the top line and increasing 21% owing to consistency in air-travel demand.

Passenger revenues totaled $3.42 billion in the reported quarter. On a year-over-year basis, cargo and other revenues increased 78% to $142 million. Loyalty program other revenues grew 17% year over year to $200 million.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alaska Air Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote

Other Details of ALK’s Q3 Earnings

All comparisons have been presented on a year-over-year basis unless mentioned otherwise.

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM: a key measure of unit revenues) fell 0.5% to 15.41 cents. Yield decreased 0.7% to 16.51 cents.

Reflecting the uptick in air-travel demand, consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) grew 22.2% to 20.73 billion. To cater to this increased demand, capacity (measured in average seat miles) rose 23.2% to 24.44 billion. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 84.8% from 85.5% in the prior-year period.

In the third quarter, total operating expenses (on a reported basis) grew 32% to $3.62 billion.

Economic fuel price per gallon fell 3.8% to $2.51.

Consolidated operating costs per available seat mile (excluding fuel and special items) grew 10.5%.

Liquidity

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Alaska Air had $778 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $750 million at the end of the prior quarter. ALK exited the third quarter of 2025 with long-term debt (net of current portion) of $4.49 billion compared with $4.44 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

During the first nine months of 2025, ALK repurchased 10.6 million shares for $540 million.

ALK’s Outlook

ALK anticipates fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share to be $0.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at 56 cents per share.

Fourth-quarter unit revenues are expected to increase by low single digits on a year-over-year basis. Unit costs for the fourth quarter are anticipated to increase by low single-digits year-over-year and reflect significant cost synergies, with fourth-quarter capacity expected to grow 2%-3% on a year-over-year basis. Fuel costs are expected to remain a headwind due to ongoing volatility in West Coast refining costs.

For 2025, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be at least $2.40.The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $2.56 per share.

Full-year unit revenues are expected to increase by low single digits on a year-over-year basis. Unit costs for 2025 are anticipated to increase by mid-single-digits year-over-year, with fourth-quarter capacity expected to grow 2% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted earnings per share guidance assumes economic fuel price per gallon between $2.50 and $2.60, non-operating expense of nearly $50 million and a tax rate of 32%.

Currently, ALK carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q3 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. Earnings increased 14% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.

Revenues in the September-end quarter were $16.67 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.79 billion and increasing 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Due to improving air-travel demand, adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 4.1% year over year to $15.2 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.76 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 and improved 18.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion and were down 0.5% year over year. JBHT’s third-quarter revenue performance was hurt by a 1% and 4% decline in gross revenue per load in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT), respectively, a decrease in load volume of 8% and 1% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), and 8% fewer stops in Final Mile Services (FMS). These items were partially offset by a 3 % improvement in DCS productivity, a 9% increase in revenue per load in ICS and 14% load growth in JBT. Total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell less than 1% year over year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

UAL's third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.78 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 but declined 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $2.25 and $2.75.

Operating revenues of $15.2 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.3 billion but increased 2.6% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.7% of the top line) increased 1.9% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 48,382 passengers in the third quarter, up 6.2% year over year

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.