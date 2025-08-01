Alaska Air Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decrease Year Over Year

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK ) reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.78 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share but declined 30.2% year over year.

Operating revenues of $3.70 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65 billion. The top line jumped 27.8% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 90.5% of the top line and increasing 27% owing to consistency in air-travel demand.

Passenger revenues totaled $3.35 billion in the reported quarter. On a year-over-year basis, cargo and other revenues of $139 million grew 93%. Loyalty program other revenues grew 21% year over year to $210 million.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alaska Air Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote

Other Details of ALK's Q2 Earnings

All comparisons have been presented on a year-over-year basis unless mentioned otherwise.

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM: a key measure of unit revenues) fell 3.3% to 15.39 cents. Yield decreased 4% to 16.62 cents.

Reflecting the uptick in air-travel demand, consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) grew 31.8% to 20.17 billion. To cater to this increased demand, capacity (measured in average seat miles) rose 32.2% to 24.05 billion. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 83.9% from 84.1% in the prior-year period. Our estimate is pegged at 88.8%.

In the second quarter, total operating expenses (on a reported basis) grew 33% to $3.42 billion.

Economic fuel price per gallon fell 15.8% to $2.39.

Consolidated operating costs per available seat mile (excluding fuel and special items) grew 10.2%.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, Alaska Air had $750 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $1.04 billion at the end of the prior quarter. ALK exited the second quarter of 2025 with long-term debt (net of current portion) of $4.44 billion compared with $4.29 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Debt-to-capitalization ratio was 60% at the end of the reported quarter.

During the second quarter, ALK repurchased 8.7 million shares for $428 million.

ALK's Outlook

ALK anticipates third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.00-$1.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.55 per share.

For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects available seat miles (a measure of capacity) to be down 1% from the year-ago quarter. RASM is expected to remain flat to up low single digits. For third-quarter 2025, CASM is expected to be up to mid to high single digits.

ALK anticipates 2025 adjusted earnings per share to be more than $3.25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $3.33 per share.

For 2025, ALK expects available seat miles (a measure of capacity) to be up 2% from 2024 actuals. RASM is expected to remain flat to up low single digits. For 2025, CASM is expected to be up to mid-single digits.

Currently, ALK carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines ( DAL ) reported second-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding $1.17 per share from non-recurring items) of $2.10 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. Earnings decreased 11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the June-end quarter were $16.65 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.2 billion and decreasing marginally on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1% year over year to $15.5 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.31 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 and declined 0.8% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $2.93 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion and were flat year over year. JBHT’s second-quarter revenue performance witnessed a 6% increase in Intermodal (JBI) loads, a 13% increase in Truckload (JBT) loads, a 3% increase in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) productivity and a 6% increase in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) revenue per load. These items were offset by Final Mile Services revenue declining 10%, lower revenue per load in both JBI and JBT, a 9% decrease in ICS load volume and a 3% decline in average trucks in DCS. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 1% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

UAL's second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.87 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny but declined 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $3.25-$4.25.

Operating revenues of $15.2 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.4 billion but increased 1.7% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.8% of the top line) increased 1.1% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 46,186 passengers in the second quarter, up 4.1% year over year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.