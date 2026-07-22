Alaska Air Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Fuel Spike, Revenues Miss

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) reported a second-quarter 2026 adjusted loss of 92 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 97-cent loss, with an average surprise of 5.2%. The company had posted adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share a year earlier.

Operating revenues increased 9.7% year over year to $4.07 billion but missed the consensus mark of $4.10 billion by 0.7%. Revenue per available seat mile rose 8.6%, while an 85% increase in economic fuel cost weighed heavily on profitability.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alaska Air Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote

ALK's Unit Revenue Growth Supports the Top Line

Passenger revenues increased 9% year over year to $3.64 billion. Loyalty program other revenues climbed 23% to $258 million, while cargo and other revenues advanced 17% to $163 million, reflecting strength across the company’s diversified revenue streams.

Premium revenues grew 15%, managed corporate revenues rose 30% and loyalty cash remuneration increased 19%. However, historic rainstorms in Hawai‘i disrupted spring-break travel and reduced system unit revenues by approximately 3 percentage points during the quarter.

Alaska Air Sees Yield Gains Despite Softer Traffic

Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, declined 0.8% while capacity increased 1%. The load factor fell 1.6 percentage points to 82.3% as passenger volumes decreased 1.2% to 15.1 million.

Yield increased 9.6% to 18.21 cents, and passenger revenue per available seat mile rose 7.5% to 14.99 cents. Total revenue per available seat mile reached 16.72 cents, up from 15.39 cents a year earlier, as stronger pricing offset weaker traffic trends.

ALK Faces a Sharp Increase in Fuel Expense

Total operating expenses surged 24% to $4.23 billion. Aircraft fuel expense increased 86% to $1.31 billion as economic fuel cost rose to $4.43 per gallon from $2.39. The increase added approximately $600 million of fuel expense during the quarter.

Wages and benefits rose 6% to $1.24 billion, while landing fees and other rentals increased 10%. Other operating expenses climbed 22%. These increases more than offset lower special-item costs and a slight decline in third-party regional carrier expenses.

Alaska Air Keeps Core Costs Below Prior Guidance

Cost per available seat mile excluding fuel, freighter costs, performance-based pay and special items increased 6.5% to 11.40 cents. This was better than the company’s prior expectation for high-single-digit growth.

Around 2.5 percentage points of the increase came from transitory factors. These included an employee recognition award tied to completing a single passenger service system, the absence of prior-year aircraft sale gains and crew training costs for the international widebody expansion.

ALK's Profitability Weakens Under Fuel Pressure

The adjusted pretax loss was $176 million against adjusted pretax income of $295 million a year ago. Adjusted pretax margin fell to negative 4.3% from positive 8%. Adjusted net loss totaled $102 million versus adjusted net income of $215 million.

On a reported basis, Alaska Air recorded an operating loss of $168 million against an operating income of $277 million. GAAP net loss was $76 million, or 68 cents per share, against net income of $172 million, or $1.42 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Alaska Air Strengthens Liquidity as Leverage Rises

Operating cash flow totaled $185 million during the second quarter and $606 million for the first six months of 2026. The company ended June with $3.8 billion in available liquidity after completing $1 billion of financing during the quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.06 billion, while marketable securities totaled $1.60 billion. Long-term debt and finance leases increased to $5.78 billion from $4.83 billion as of 2025-end. Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR rose to 4.8 times from 2.9 times, while debt to capitalization increased to 65%.

ALK Expects a Third-Quarter Earnings Inflection

For the third quarter of 2026, Alaska Air expects adjusted earnings between breakeven and $1 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.41 per share. Capacity is projected to rise 2%-3%, with nearly all growth coming from long-haul international flights out of Seattle.

Unit revenue is forecast to increase in the low double digits, while non-fuel unit costs are expected to rise in the low to mid-single digits. The outlook assumes an economic fuel cost of $3.75 per gallon, below the second quarter’s level, as refining margins moderate.

Currently, Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Earnings declined in double digits (% wise) from a year ago as sharply higher fuel costs pressured profitability.

Revenues rose on a year-over-year basis to $17.67 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion. Broad demand strength lifted adjusted total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, 12.4%, while premium and diversified revenue streams continued to expand.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, down 48.6% year over year but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 3.7%.

Operating revenues rose 16% to $17.67 billion and were essentially in line with the $17.68-billion consensus mark. A 12.1% increase in total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, and broad-based gains across premium, loyalty and cargo revenues supported the top line despite sharply higher fuel costs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.91 per share, up 45.8% from $1.31 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 by 11.7%.

Operating revenues climbed 19.4% year over year to $3.50 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.19 billion by 9.5%. Higher volumes and pricing across several businesses supported growth, led by a 10% increase in Intermodal loads.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.